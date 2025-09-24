Deadly shooting at ICE facility in Dallas

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed early Wednesday morning that there was an active shooter at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement to Blaze News that while details are still emerging, "we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families."

ICE agents and other immigration officers are facing an over 1,000% increase in assaults as the Trump administration carries out enhanced deportation operations. The attacks on the agents have been egged on by Democrat officials across the country, who have accused them of being similar to the "Gestapo" and want to prevent them from wearing masks.

Police sources told WFAA that two ICE detainees were killed and one person was injured, with the gunman being found on the roof nearby.

"The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families," Vice President JD Vance said on X.

Update: Dallas FBI special agent in charge Joe Rothrock told reporters during a press conference, "We’ve seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature."

FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo of the writing on ammunition that says, "Anti-ICE."

This is a breaking news story.