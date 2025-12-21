Jelly Roll receives second chance, thanks to Tennessee governor's Christmas season tradition

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) maintains an annual Christmas season tradition of granting clemency to select individuals, highlighting stories of redemption and second chances.

This year, Lee extended pardons to 33 individuals. The most notable beneficiary was country music star Jelly Roll, who was previously convicted of robbery and drug felonies.

"I am genuinely inspired by the broadness of the folks that are getting pardons today," Lee said, the Tennessean reported.

The governor called his pardon power "a very serious responsibility."

While federal pardons allow convicted individuals to avoid prison time, Tennessee pardons serve as a statement of forgiveness after time has been served. The AP reported that they offer a path to restoring certain civil rights, including voting rights. The governor may specify the terms of the pardon.

Jelly Roll, whose given name is Jason DeFord, stated during a January 2024 congressional hearing that his right to vote had been restricted due to his criminal past.

As part of the clemency process, applications undergo a months-long review, the Associated Press reported. The state parole board reportedly issued a unanimous, non-binding recommendation for Jelly Roll in April.

The music artist visited the governor's mansion on Thursday to receive the news.

"His story is remarkable, and it's a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for," Lee stated.

Jelly Roll stated that the clemency would make it easier for him to travel internationally for his concert tours and Christian missionary work.

Earlier this month, while appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast, Jelly Roll received word that he had been invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

"I didn't even dream of it," Jelly Roll told Rogan. "God will make things bigger than your dreams. Somebody out there right now is dreaming of something, and it's too small. Dream bigger, baby."

