FBI: Anti-ICE messaging on bullets at shooting scene of ICE facility in Dallas

The FBI revealed during a press conference on Wednesday that investigators found ammunition with anti-ICE messaging at the scene where the gunman shot at ICE agents and people in custody in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas FBI special agent in charge Joe Rothrock told reporters during a press conference, "We’ve seen ... rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature."



FBI Director Kash Patel posted a photo of the writing on the ammunition that says, "Anti-ICE."

"These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from [Prairieland], Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers," Patel said.

"Thankfully, no law enforcement personnel were injured. Please pray for the injured and deceased."

No information has been provided on the type of firearm the shooter used.

As Blaze News previously reported, two ICE detainees were killed and one person was injured, with the gunman being found dead on the roof nearby from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No federal agents were killed or wounded.

ICE agents and other immigration officers are facing an over 1,000% increase in assaults as the Trump administration carries out enhanced deportation operations. The attacks on the agents have been egged on by Democrat officials across the country, who have accused them of being similar to the "Gestapo" and who want to prevent them from wearing masks.

