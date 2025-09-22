DHS has a fiery message for Newsom after he bans masks for ICE: 'We will NOT comply!'

The Department of Homeland Security said that it would not comply with a ban on masks for agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement from California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D).

Newsom included the ban in a handful of new bills meant to interfere with federal efforts to deport illegal aliens in California. Another bill required school administrators to notify parents and students if there are federal operations near school campuses.

'I've directed our federal agencies that the law signed today has no effect on our operations.'

On Monday, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement saying the department would not comply with the order.

"To be clear: We will NOT comply with Gavin Newsom's unconstitutional mask ban," the statement reads.

"At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt," McLaughlin added.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli of the Central District of California also rejected the ban.

"The State of California has no jurisdiction over the federal government," Essayli wrote on social media.

"If Newsom wants to regulate our agents, he must go through Congress," he added. "I've directed our federal agencies that the law signed today has no effect on our operations. Our agents will continue to protect their identities. When can we expect CA to pass a law banning Antifa members from wearing masks while committing state and federal crimes? I'll wait ..."

Other bills passed by California Democrats include one that prohibits health care officials from disclosing immigration information of a patient without warrant or court order. A similar bill applied to school officials releasing information about students or parents.

Democrat lawmakers in other states have called for similar mask bans, including Tennessee, Michigan, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.

