Leftist radicals doxx ICE agents with ‘WANTED’ flyers in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania resident returned from grocery shopping to discover a “WANTED” flyer affixed to the resident's vehicle.

The flyer, provided to Blaze News, features photographs of four Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and reads, “WANTED: ICE AGENTS TERRORIZING WORKING PEOPLE.”

'ICE is focusing on the worst first through targeted enforcement. However, it is also a crime to live in this country illegally.'

It urged State College residents to share information about the federal officials, directing them to send details to a Proton Mail email address “if you see these ICE agents or have information about them.”

The flyer claimed that federal immigration officials “kidnapped 24 immigrant workers in State College [on] August 19.”

“THEY ARE ENEMIES OF WORKING PEOPLE AND ARE NOT WELCOME ANYWHERE IN OUR COMMUNITY,” it read. “SHARE WIDELY TO DEFEND IMMIGRANT WORKERS! DRIVE ICE OUT OF CENTRE COUNTY!”

It was unclear who created the flyer.

The Department of Homeland Security has reported a drastic uptick in assaults against ICE agents amid the rise of far-left activists attempting to doxx federal authorities.

The flyer’s mention of the August arrests appeared to refer to Enforcement and Removal Operations' “targeted enforcement operation in Bellefonte,” according to a press release from ICE.

The agency noted that a suspected MS-13 gang member was among the 24 arrested as well as another individual with several criminal convictions, including for assault. Another seven individuals had final orders of removal, the agency reported.

“ICE is focusing on the worst first through targeted enforcement. However, it is also a crime to live in this country illegally,” ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Brian McShane stated about the arrests. “Knowing this, ICE has been empowered to vigorously search out, arrest, and remove anyone violating federal immigration law.”

During a press conference following news of the arrests, several immigrant rights groups claimed that many of those arrested were traveling to work at a construction site when they were detained.

The DHS did not respond to requests for comment.

