Trump administration keeps Christ in Christmas in official holiday messages

In the spirit of the Christmas season, many departments of the Trump administration wished people a merry Christmas this week. And in most cases, they remembered to keep Christ at the center of the message.

In a video reposted by the Department of Labor, Fox News highlighted posts from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner.

'Merry Christmas, America. We are blessed to share a nation and a Savior.'

The Department of Labor's post was captioned, "Psalm 33:12. God Bless America."

Psalm 33:12 reads: "Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he chose for his inheritance."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X: "The joyous message of Christmas is the hope of Eternal Life through Christ. Wishing everyone a blessed holiday season filled with hope and peace."

Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Rubio's post included an illustration of the Nativity scene with the words of Isaiah 9:6 below.

In a separate post, the Department of State wrote: "Wishing the American people a joyous and peaceful Merry Christmas."

"The Infinite has become an infant," Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner wrote on X. "As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we are reminded to adopt the humility, love of neighbor, and servant leadership that Christ embodied."

Likewise, the Department of Homeland Security's X account posted a short video of some of America's beautiful landscapes with the caption, "Rejoice America, Christ is born!"

The DHS posted another video with nostalgic Christmas footage accompanied by the caption: "Merry Christmas, America. We are blessed to share a nation and a Savior."

In a humorous post, the Department of Energy posted an image of Santa Claus carrying a large sack of coal with the caption: "Merry Christmas! Coal isn’t just for the naughty this year."

Earlier in December, the White House posted video of President Donald Trump saying: "With the birth of Jesus, human history turned from night to day. His word and his example call us to love one another, to serve one another, and to honor the sacred truth that every child is specially made in the image of God. Merry Christmas!"

