'Terrorist scum': Trump announces Christmas Day strikes in Nigeria in response to persecution of Christians

Christians in Nigeria have faced increased persecution recently. President Trump has landed a major surprise blow against those responsible.

On Christmas Day, President Donald Trump announced a "powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!"

'The symbolism of doing this on Christmas should not be ignored.'

"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper."

Trump's post concluded, "May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues."

On X, War Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the attack and the Nigerian government's cooperation with the United States in facilitating the strike.

"The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end. The [Department of War] is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight — on Christmas. More to come… Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation. Merry Christmas!" Hegseth wrote.

Trump previously threatened to "do things in Nigeria that Nigeria is not going to be happy about" and "go into that now disgraced country guns-a-blazing."

Responding to the announcement, Fox News' Peter Doocy said, "The symbolism of doing this on Christmas should not be ignored."

