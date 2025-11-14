Anti-ICE mob turns hostile, breaching barriers outside detention facility — several officers injured

An anti-immigration enforcement protest outside an ICE facility in Chicago resulted in multiple officer injuries and nearly a dozen arrests as some attempted to breach security barriers, according to local reports.

Leftist protesters have been regularly gathering outside the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, since the Trump administration launched its immigration crackdown, Operation Midway Blitz.

On Friday, activists once again demonstrated outside the facility, protesting against ICE's enforcement efforts. Local reports indicated that this particular demonstration was more tense and volatile than those in recent weeks.

Local law enforcement officers worked to keep the road leading to the facility clear, confining protesters to designated areas. However, when some activists became violent and attempted to force their way into the street, officers began making arrests.

Videos captured by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager showed a line of Cook County sheriff's deputies attempting to keep protesters off the road. Several skirmishes between officers and protesters broke out, resulting in multiple detainments.

"Who do you protect? Who do you serve?" the crowd chanted.

Twenty-one protesters were arrested and four officers were injured, WLS-TV reported on Friday morning. Of those injured, two were police officers, one a state trooper, and the other a Cook County sheriff's deputy.

The local news outlet stated that Friday's protest was the largest one in recent weeks, noting that counter-protesters were also present.

"I have repeatedly pleaded to protesters to raise their voices, not their fists. They have chosen their fists. These out-of-towners have chosen to brutalize police officers who have been protecting their free speech and protecting them against assaults by ICE agents. We will see them in court," Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson stated.

Border czar Tom Homan reacted to the Broadview protest.

"I was watching the videos before I came out here. When they put hands on law enforcement officers, they're getting arrested and going to jail," Homan told White House reporters on Friday. "You have a right to protest, but don't cross the line."

The crowd was estimated to be roughly 200-300 protesters.

The Department of Homeland Security posted about the protest on X, writing, "Womp womp, cry all you want. These criminal illegal aliens aren't getting released."

"Like clockwork, violent rioters have arrived at the Broadview ICE facility to demand the release of some of the worst human beings on planet earth," the DHS continued. "Get a job you imbecilic morons."

