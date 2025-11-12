'He's not that smart': Homan lampoons Chicago mayor for pleading with UN to intervene against ICE

Brandon Johnson, Chicago's Democratic mayor whose disapproval rating is over 60%, joined Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and other American leftists in complaining to foreign bureaucrats on Friday about the Trump administration's faithful enforcement of federal immigration law.

After detailing some of the ways that his "sanctuary city" has worked to undermine federal law enforcement initiatives, Johnson stressed to members of the United Nations Human Rights Council, "We cannot do this alone."



The 'United Nations is not going to tell President Trump what to do.'

"That is why I call on this council to hold the federal government of the United States to the same standards of accountability you apply elsewhere in the world," said Johnson, whose city has seen at least 368 homicides already this year. "No country should be above international law. Human rights are universal or they are meaningless."

When asked about Johnson's request that foreigners meddle in American politics, White House border czar Tom Homan told "The Big Weekend Show" that it "just proves he's not that smart."

RELATED: Trump celebrates historic crime drop in hostile sanctuary city after federal 'blitz': DHS

Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

"Asking the United Nations to, you know, interfere with ICE enforcing U.S. law is like asking an arsonist how to stop a fire," said Homan. "The [International Organization for Migration], part of the U.N., helped fund the mass migration during the Biden administration's four years, spending millions upon millions of dollars helping that ... international migration coming to the United States."

Homan underscored that the "United Nations is not going to tell President Trump what to do. President Trump was put into office on the promise of making this country safe again, on the promise of having the historic deportation operation — that's exactly what America's getting."

'We live with the consequences of that moral failure every day.'

The border czar noted that in addition to making Americans safer by giving the boot to criminal noncitizens and securing the border, the Trump administration's clear messaging to would-be invaders that they're not welcome has also saved the lives of thousands of migrants who might have joined the multitudes who previously died trying to reach America.

In their campaign to protect the people of Chicago from the illegal aliens Johnson is apparently keen to harbor, ICE has caught numerous dangerous criminal noncitizens.

For instance, two days before Johnson's appeal to the U.N., ICE officers captured Alan Eduardo Garcia, an illegal alien from Mexico whose rap sheet includes arrests and convictions for felony strangulation, domestic battery, disorderly conduct, battery causing bodily injury, aggravated battery against a handicapped or pregnant woman, and unlawful use of a firearm, the agency claimed.

Among the other apparently dangerous foreigners ICE has captured in recent weeks was an illegal alien from Somalia who has convictions for multiple domestic assaults, rape, and multiple DUIs; a convicted murderer from Mexico; and multiple members of the terrorist gang Tren de Aragua.

Johnson suggested that the Trump administration's refusal to let the U.N. police its actions amounts to a "moral failure," adding that "we live with the consequences of that moral failure every day."