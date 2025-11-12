Trump celebrates historic crime drop in hostile sanctuary city after federal 'blitz': DHS

Operation Midway Blitz, one of the most publicized deportation operations in the country, turned two months old earlier this week, and leaders have begun to celebrate its success. The Chicago operation has yielded a precipitous drop in crime, and the numbers prove it.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced a plummet in crime rates since September, when the operation began.

'It’s common sense — when you remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country, crime rates plummet.'

According to the press release, Chicago homicides are down 16%; robberies are down 41%; carjackings are down 48%; and transit crime is down 20%.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Notably, shootings have dropped 35% as well, the lowest in four years.

“For decades, sanctuary policies exasperated [sic] the crime crisis in Chicago. Now thanks to our brave DHS law enforcement, Chicago is experiencing a historic drop in violent crime,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"It’s common sense — when you remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country, crime rates plummet," McLaughlin added.

Commander at large of the U.S. Border Patrol Gregory Bovino, who has bravely spearheaded many of the missions despite assassination threats, posted a photo of Border Patrol agents in front of the Bean in Chicago, saying, "The United States Border Patrol is dedicated to making American cities safer, one deportation at a time."

President Trump took to Truth Social to celebrate the success of Operation Midway Blitz.

"I am proud to announce that Chicago, Illinois, despite all of the radical opposition and obstruction we have from the Mayor and the Governor, has seen Car Theft, Shootings, Robberies, Violent Crime, and everything else, drop dramatically," Trump said.

Looking to the future, Trump added, "As we ramp up more assets, these numbers will continue to drop. This has been achieved despite the extraordinary resistance from Chicago and Illinois Radical Democrat 'Leadership,' and the constant Violent Leftwing Terrorism against ICE Officers and Federal Agents that Insurrectionist Democrat Officials refuse to stop or prosecute, including constant physical assault and attempted assassination."

The press release included mug shots of some of the "worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens" apprehended during the operation, many of whom allegedly belong to violent gangs.

The operation was started in honor of drunk driving hit-and-run victim Katie Abraham. Abraham was killed allegedly by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol.

