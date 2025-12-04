Exclusive: ICE arrests criminal illegal alien who allegedly operated shady unlicensed dental clinic

Immigration and Customs Enforcement highlighted the Wednesday arrests of several "worst of the worst" criminal illegal aliens, including a man who had been accused of operating an unlicensed dental practice, according to a Department of Homeland Security press release exclusively obtained by Blaze News.

'ALL of them WILL be deported, never to return and harm another American AGAIN.'

On Wednesday, federal immigration officials nabbed Jose Alfredo Uzeta, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who was previously convicted of dentistry act violation and indecent assault in Harris County, Texas.

A 2023 report by KTRK-TV accused Uzeta of operating an unlicensed practice for two decades. Uzeta previously told a judge that he was seeing approximately eight patients a day. During an appointment for her braces, one patient claimed that Uzeta unhooked her bra, massaged her, and attempted to kiss her. Police uncovered the illegal practice when the patient reported Uzeta's inappropriate conduct.

"For 20 years, Uzeta preyed on vulnerable Americans, charging for dental procedures he had absolutely no business of performing. Worse, he sexually violated one of his patients who trusted him," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

"In addition to this monster, ICE also arrested child predators, murderers, and violent assailants — ALL of them WILL be deported, never to return and harm another American AGAIN," McLaughlin added.

Jose Alfredo Uzeta. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

ICE also arrested Mahmoud Telfah, a criminal illegal alien from Jordan. Earlier this year, Telfah was convicted of two counts, including child solicitation by electronic communication device and meets with a child, as well as attempted sexual exploitation of children by prostitution, according to the New Mexico Department of Justice.

A criminal complaint revealed that Telfah attempted to solicit sexual acts from an undercover Albuquerque Police Department detective whom he believed to be a 15-year-old female.

Mahmoud Telfah. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

The DHS press release highlighted ICE's recent arrest of Hamidou Diallo, an illegal alien from Mali, who was convicted of murder in New York.

Hamidou Diallo. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Agents also captured Santos Guevara-Carrero, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, convicted of manslaughter in New York.

Santos Guevara-Carrero. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

Marcos Leon-Sorto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was arrested by federal agents. Leon-Sorto was convicted of aggravated assault causing significant bodily injury and assault on a peace officer or judge in Texas.

Marcos Leon-Sorto. Image source: Department of Homeland Security

