Trans professor flunks student for calling trans ideology ‘demonic’

Most parents assume that when they send their children to college in the South, they’ll be marked safe from transgender ideology rearing its head in their classrooms.

However, it appears that they’ve assumed wrong.

Now a student at the University of Oklahoma has filed a discrimination report against a transgender instructor who failed her for referencing the Bible in an essay response to an article about gender stereotypes.

The student, Samantha Fulnecky, disagreed with the premise of the article but made sure her response worked well within the prompt’s guidelines — using the Bible to argue against the notion that there are multiple genders.

“Apparently the trans instructor didn’t like that very much and gave her a 0 as her grade,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

In her essay, Fulnecky wrote, “I strongly disagree with the idea from the article that encouraging acceptance of diverse gender expressions could improve students’ confidence. Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth.”

“My prayer for the world and specifically for American society and youth is that they would not believe the lies being spread from Satan that make them believe they are better off as another gender than what God made them,” she continued.

“My first reaction is why are you asking the students to write an essay about this in the first place? It seems to me like there are far better things that you could be teaching them rather than having them waste their precious time explaining something like ‘boys have penises and girls have vaginas,’” Gonzales comments.

“But then again, we are dealing with a mentally ill professor,” she continues, noting that when the New York Times covered the story, it conveniently left the part about the professor being transgender out.

“I find that part fascinating,” Gonzales comments.

The professor, who calls himself “Mel Curth,” responds, “I am not deducting points because you have certain beliefs, but instead I am deducting points for you posting a reaction paper that does not answer the questions for this assignment, contradicts itself, heavily uses personal ideology over empirical evidence in a scientific class, and is at times offensive.”

“Additionally to call an entire group of people ‘demonic’ is highly offensive, especially a minoritized population,” he added.

“Seems to me like it's entirely about her beliefs,” Gonzales comments, adding, “and the fact that she stood up for her, of course, Christian worldview.”

