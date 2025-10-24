Kash Patel crushes Stephen A. Smith for bizarre conspiracy theory on sports gambling arrests

While the sports world continued to be rocked by arrests of athletes for alleged cheating, one popular sports commentator took some time out of the controversy to blame President Donald Trump.

Stephen A. Smith warned that the president was trying to get revenge on the players of the National Basketball Association and other sports figures over criticism they had leveled against him over many years.

'This is just the tip of the iceberg. Everybody better brace themselves.'

"How many times, for one incident after another, have I said Trump is coming. He's coming. I'm gonna say it on national television again," Smith said.

He went on to claim that Trump was trying to disrupt the Super Bowl by ordering mass deportations during the performance of Bad Bunny at the halftime show.

"Big night for the NBA. [Victor] Wembanyama put on a show," Smith said of the recent NBA game. "That has now been smeared because we're talking about this story. OK?"

He went on to cite Trump's longtime relationship with sports leagues going back to his time as owner of a casino in Atlantic City.

"Don't be surprised if the WNBA is next on his list," he continued. "Because when you've got all of these protests that have been going [on] out there and people that have been protesting against him and what have you, this man is coming. He's coming."

Smith said he would have more to say about the issue on another platform.

"And I've been saying it for a long time, and to me this is the latest nugget of evidence," he added.

"Anybody that has seen his reactions from the sports leagues and the positions that people have taken, they are not surprised at what's going on today," Smith said.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg. Everybody better brace themselves," he continued.

Among the evidence Smith cited to support his claim was that other sports figures had been arrested before, but they did not see the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation holding media briefings on the matter.

FBI Director Kash Patel replied by berating Smith for the bizarre allegation and mocked the commentator during an interview on Fox News.

"I'm the FBI director. I decide which arrests to conduct and which not to conduct," Patel said.

"That may be the single dumbest thing I've ever heard out of anyone in modern history, and I live most of my time in Washington, D.C. It's right up there with Adam Schiff," he added. "We arrest people for crimes."

RELATED: NBA coach, former player arrested in Mafia-tied nationwide gambling bust

Smith responded by walking back some of his suggestions.

"Nothing to get ahead of here, people! I never denied or failed to mention that this FBI Investigation has been going on for years," he posted on social media.

"I said Trump wasn't inclined to stop it. He's sparing no one because the man isn't playing," he added. "He's coming!! In no way am I attempting to even have an opinion on the legitimacy of this matter. I don't know the facts of the case. I'm just saying don't expect POTUS to spare anyone on this matter. And I stand by that. That's all!"

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

