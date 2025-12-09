Viral video shows priest tossing ICE out of his church and mocking Trump — but it's not what it seems

Opponents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations are thrilled over a viral video showing a priest publicly condemning ICE agents from his church.

The priest stands defiantly outside of a church bellowing against ICE and mocking President Donald Trump before his supporters applaud and clap at his speech.

'I don't know what god you worship, maybe an orange one, but my God is love! Now go and don’t come back!'

And it's completely fake.

"You're not welcome here, not today, and not on this church! I don't know what god you worship, maybe an orange one, but my God is love!" the priest yells. "Now go, and don't come back!"

The post was published Dec. 1 and has garnered tens of thousands of views, but it depicts events that never happened and are generated by artificial intelligence, according to PolitiFact.

The user who posted the video apparently sells courses on how to make money with AI content on social media. That user has also posted numerous videos with a similar script on several platforms, including Facebook and TikTok.

PolitiFact said AI-detecting software indicated the video was "99.9% likely to contain AI-generated or deepfake content."

One version of the priest AI video was published on PolitiFact's YouTube channel. A separate version with the same script was posted to the X platform as well.

RELATED: Los Angeles Democrats vote to ban ICE from using masks — DOJ issues defiant response

While that video is fake, there are some liberal church leaders who have used their religious platforms to protest against immigration. The Lake Street Church of Evanston in Illinois created a Nativity scene in which the baby Jesus was put in zip ties to depict him as being hunted by ICE.

In another protest from Saint Susanna Parish in Dedham, Massachusetts, the Nativity scene is empty, and a sign reads, "ICE was here," implying that they dragged away the holy family. The Boston archdiocese has called for its removal, but the church is resisting.

