'It's about time': Passengers who refuse to use headphones may be kicked off this airline

Airline etiquette has been on the decline for years, and people have doubted that air travel could ever again be a pleasant experience. However, a large airline has updated its policies, and many say that change could be a good start.

United Airlines updated its contract of carriage document late last month to include a section about audio and video content that will ensure a more peaceful — and quieter — travel experience.

'I think we need to pack our manners whenever we go on an airplane, whenever we travel.'

United Airlines now notes in its "Refusal of Transport" section that the airline may refuse transport or permanently ban passengers who refuse to wear headphones while listening to audio and video content on a plane.

“We’ve always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones,” United spokesman Josh Freed said in an email to the Washington Post.

RELATED: Private jet linked to 'top anti-ICE / anti-Trump' lawyers crashes, resulting in 6 fatalities

“It seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage," Freed added.

When asked about the new policy, Florida-based etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore said, "It's about time."

"I think we need to pack our manners whenever we go on an airplane, whenever we travel. And the violators of this, ironically, are parents — parents who don't put earbuds in their children's ears or headsets" on them.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!