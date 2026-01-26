Private jet linked to 'top anti-ICE / anti-Trump' lawyers crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities

A private jet linked to a Texas-based law firm crashed at Maine's Bangor International Airport on Sunday evening.

The aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 600 belonging to KTKJ Challenger LLC, was reportedly carrying eight people when it crashed around 7:45 p.m., shortly after takeoff. The crash prompted the airport to close.

'AIRCRAFT CRASHED UNDER UNKNOWN CIRCUMSTANCES ON DEPARTURE, CAME TO REST INVERTED AND CAUGHT ON FIRE.'

The incident occurred as a winter storm rolled through the region, causing heavy snowfall.

Steve Robinson, the editor in chief of the Maine Wire, stated that the plane belonged to "top anti-ICE / anti-Trump lawyers."

Robinson stated that KTKJ Challenger LLC "is registered to Jason Itkin and Kurt Arnold, two trial attorneys who've made waves fighting conservatives in Texas and defending illegal aliens."

The Texas Voice previously reported that the Arnold & Itkin law firm has claimed to have obtained the "largest settlement for an undocumented worker in the United States history." It described Arnold & Itkin as a "major" donor of a "left-wing" political action committee during the 2024 election.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration's preliminary crash data, at least seven passengers are dead, and one flight crew member was seriously injured.

The identities of those on board the aircraft have not been released to the public.

"AIRCRAFT CRASHED UNDER UNKNOWN CIRCUMSTANCES ON DEPARTURE, CAME TO REST INVERTED AND CAUGHT ON FIRE, BANGOR, ME," the FAA's summary of the incident read.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

"The preliminary information we have is the plane crashed upon departing Bangor International Airport and experienced a postcrash fire," a press release from the NTSB read.

The NTSB's preliminary report will be available within 30 days and will include a probable cause of the crash.

"The airport remains closed at this time. There are numerous flight cancellations and diversions. Passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines for information regarding impacts to their travel plans," Bangor International Airport stated.

Arnold & Itkin did not respond to a request for comment.

