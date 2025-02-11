Video shows deadly plane crash at Arizona airport involving jet of '80s rocker

A jet owned by the famous frontman of an '80s rock band crashed into another plane at an Arizona airport on Monday afternoon. The deadly plane collision was captured on video.

A jet owned by Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe was landing at Scottsdale Airport after departing from Austin, Texas. The plane initially landed safely. However, the plane "veered off the runway."

The plane crash at Scottsdale Airport is the most recent in a rash of air traffic emergencies.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement: "A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream G-200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona around 2:45 p.m. local time Monday, Feb. 10. Four people were on board the Learjet and one person was on board the Gulfstream."

The City of Scottsdale stated, "According to initial reports, the Learjet’s left main landing gear failed upon landing, leading to the collision."

Following the plane crash, flights were temporarily paused at Scottsdale Airport.

KPHO/KTVK obtained video of the moment that the rocker's jet crashed into another plane at Scottsdale Airport. Neil was not on the plane at the time of the crash.

A representative for Neil said in a statement:

At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.

Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio said one person was killed, three others were hurt, and another victim didn't want medical treatment. KTRK-TV reported that two of the individuals injured were in critical condition and rushed to a local trauma center.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the plane crash.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky said, "On behalf of the city of Scottsdale, we offer our deepest condolences to those involved in the accident and for those who have been taken to our trauma center for treatment. We will keep all affected by this tragedy in our prayers."

Jet Pros, which owns the Gulfstream G-200, told KTRK-TV that the plane sustained "external damages."

"We are cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant agencies as they conduct a thorough review of the situation," Jet Pros said.

Late last month, an American Eagle flight collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter at a low altitude near the Ronald Reagan National Airport. All 67 people involved in the midair collision died. The midair collision is the deadliest domestic plane crash in nearly 20 years.

Two days after the collision involving the passenger plane and the Black Hawk helicopter, a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia. All six passengers on the plane and a person on the ground were killed; 22 people were injured in the plane crash.

As Blaze News reported earlier this month, a United Airlines airplane was forced to abort a "high-speed" takeoff after an engine burst into flames in Texas. All of the 104 passengers and crew safely evacuated the plane without injuries, according to officials.

