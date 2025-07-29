NYC Mayor Adams reveals how Manhattan mass shooter missed his target, ended up dead on wrong floor

A gunman stormed into a Manhattan office building on Monday afternoon and fatally shot four people, including New York Police Officer Didarul Islam.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch identified the shooter as 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas and indicated that he had a "documented mental health history."

Tamura, who supposedly suffered from a degenerative brain disease caused by head trauma, had allegedly driven from Nevada to New York — passing through Colorado on Saturday, then Nebraska and Iowa on Sunday — and had only been in the city for a few hours before he began shooting.

Surveillance footage captured the shooter exiting a double-parked BMW just before 6:30 p.m., then heading toward 345 Park Avenue, where he shot Islam, who was working a corporate security detail, as well as a woman who desperately tried to take cover.

Tisch indicated that on his way to the elevator bank, the shooter shot a guard at a security desk, then gunned down another man in the lobby. The shooter then rode the elevator to the 33rd-floor offices of Rudin Management, the company that owns the building, where he murdered another victim, then killed himself.

Investigators found a rifle case, multiple magazines, ammunition, prescription medication, and a loaded revolver inside the gunman's vehicle, which was left at the scene.

Police were initially mum about potential motives on Monday, prompting a great deal of speculation, given that the skyscraper where the shootings took place houses the headquarters of the National Football League and several financial institutions, including the investment firm Blackstone and the accounting and financial advisory firm KPMG.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a Tuesday interview that the gunman was trying to shoot up the NFL offices but took the wrong elevator.

Sources told the New York Post that the gunman was carrying a note in his pocket expressing grievances against the NFL. In the note, Tamura allegedly referred to the former Pittsburgh Steeler player Terry Long's suicide following his CTE diagnosis and indicated that he, too, suffered from CTE.

The shooter reportedly played high school football in Southern California.

"You never would have thought violence was something you'd associate with him," former classmate Caleb Clarke told NBC News. "Everything he said was a joke."

This is a developing story.