Passenger jet collides with military helicopter in Washington, DC; massive emergency rescue efforts under way

A passenger jet collided with a Black Hawk military helicopter in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Video on social media appeared to capture the moment the helicopter flew into the plane and caused a large fireball before they both went down.

The commercial passenger plane had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was landing on runway 33 at Reagan National Airport before the collision.

“A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time," read the statement from the FAA. "PSA was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines."

Emergency responders are searching for survivors in the Potomac River. The airport has been shut down, and all planes have been grounded.

An early report said the commercial plane carried between 68 and 70 passengers.

"This clearly is a tragedy that will change aviation," said CNN correspondent Pete Muntean. "This is really staggering that this is happening."

This is a developing story, and additional information will be added.

