Plane crashes in large fireball near mall in Philadelphia; homes and businesses on fire

A small plane crashed in northern Philadelphia near a mall and caused nearby homes and businesses to catch fire, according to local reports.

The shocking incident comes only two days after the horrific collision between a military helicopter and a passenger jet that took the lives of 67 people.

CNN reported that the plane was not registered in the U.S. but registered in Mexico.

The plane was described as a Learjet 55, which is a twin-engine business jet, that departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport just after 6 p.m. local time.

Videos immediately appeared on social media showing the massive fireball that resulted from the plane hitting the ground at nearly a perpendicular angle. It hit near the Roosevelt Mall, where first responders have shut down traffic.

Weather at the time included light rain, mist, and some winds. CNN reported that the plane was not registered in the U.S. but registered in Mexico, according to open-source information.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said he was offering “Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly.”

Scenes from the crash can be viewed on the news video report from WTXF-TV on YouTube.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.

