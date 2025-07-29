Javier Milei, Noem strike big agreement as White House builds anti-left alliance

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem signed several agreements with Argentina's government at Casa Rosada on Monday that marks a new chapter for both countries.



The most significant agreement was starting the process to allow Argentina back in the Visa Waiver Program. The South American country was in the VWP starting in 1996, but it was removed in 2002 as economic turmoil resulted in illegal migration to the United States. With President Javier Milei having taken drastic action to reduce the country's inflation, the United States is looking to bolster its relationship with its ally on a continent filled with anti-Trump leadership.

Noem signed the declaration of intent alongside Security Minister Patricia Bullrich to begin the two- or three-year process to get Argentina qualified for the VWP once again. Noem and Bullrich also signed agreements to streamline repatriations and have enhanced fugitive enforcement to ensure fugitives are not released upon repatriation.

RELATED: Blaze Media's Julio Rosas embeds with Noem's DHS as it slams shut South America's illegal migration pipeline

Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

“Under President Javier Milei’s leadership, Argentina is becoming an even stronger friend to the United States — more committed than ever to border security for both of our nations. Argentina now has the lowest visa overstay rate in all of Latin America and 25% more Argentines traveled to the U.S. in the first four months of this year compared to last year — the biggest jump of any of the top 20 international arrival," Noem said in a statement.

In response to a question from Blaze Media at a cultural event at the Campo de Mayo military base, Noem assured steps will be put in place during the recertification process to prevent abuse of the VWP.

"Every country that participates in the Visa Wavier Program has to meet certain qualifications in order to participate. ... [Argentina is] looking to get back on track and re-enrolled. We're excited about that. ... Thresholds have to be met. Partnering with us on background disclosures, on individuals that are in the country and traveling is important," Noem explained.

"It's important for our economies, but also for the security of both countries that we know who's traveling," she added.

Bullrich said it will be incumbent on Argentina to uphold its end of the deal and that the nation wants to see it through.

When asked about the United States' relationship with Milei, Noem said she appreciated his support of President Trump's policies and that he has empowered Bullrich to keep both Argentinians and Americans safe through strong immigration vetting.

The only other Latin American country that is in the VWP is Chile. Noem will be traveling to Chile's capital Santiago on Tuesday to sign more agreements to bolster international security.