‘Very low-IQ person’: Jasmine Crockett launches Senate campaign with funny video that may give the GOP the last laugh

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Texas) put the rumors to rest and finally announced her bid for the U.S. Senate with a campaign video that will make Americans laugh now — and may leave Republicans laughing later.

Crockett has reportedly been weighing whether to continue serving Texas in the House of Representatives or to pivot and pursue higher office in the Senate. The rising star of the Democratic Party finally made her decision official on Monday, the last day to file for the 2026 race.

'She's a very low-IQ person.'

In the highly anticipated announcement, her campaign released a video of Crockett stoically looking off into the distance, blinking slowly, then crossing her arms and smiling briefly. The video has been edited to have a vintage, film-like effect reminiscent of prominent politicians who came before her.

But rather than outlining her campaign promises or articulating her vision for Texas, Crockett stands there with a voice-over of President Donald Trump repeatedly berating her for being "low-IQ."

"How about this new one they have, their new star, Crockett?" Trump says in the video. "How about her? She's the new star of the Democrat Party, Jasmine Crockett. They're in big trouble."

"You have this woman, Crockett, she's a really low-IQ person," Trump says. "I watched her speak the other day, and she's definitely a low-IQ person. ... She's a very low-IQ person."

While the highlight reel of Trump's insults against Crockett is hilarious, it may prove to be a mistake many other Democrats have made to their detriment.

Democrats have a habit of focusing their entire campaigns on defining themselves as the anti-Trump choice rather than actually focusing on a set of policies their voters might find compelling.



During the 2024 presidential election, former Vice President Kamala Harris tailored her campaign to be about Trump and not about the American people. Partly as a result, voters rejected her resoundingly.

