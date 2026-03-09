Unhinged Minnesota DHS employee gets off easy after vandalizing Teslas

Last year, Minnesota state employee Dylan Adams was arrested for vandalizing six Tesla vehicles, reportedly causing $20,000 in damage.

Despite the damage, Adams was punished by the state with only a single-day, unpaid suspension, according to a letter from the state Department of Human Services.

'THAT’S IT. He’s not even being PROSECUTED.'

Dylan, an employee of the Minnesota Department of Human Services, was just one of several people arrested last year in connection with the destruction of Tesla vehicles in Minnesota.

The damage was in protest against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his then-leadership role at the Department of Government Efficiency.

According to the investigative report, Adams claimed he was disturbed by Musk's hand gestures to a Trump crowd in 2025, perceiving it as a Nazi salute. He said he vandalized the Teslas "in hopes that the owners of the vehicles would disassociate themselves from Elon Musk and Tesla," the report said.

The suspension letter revealed Adams' official punishment and the details of the damage.

“This letter is to inform you of our intent to suspend you for one (1) working day," the letter read, for "the following facts": “Your behavior of vandalizing ('keying') multiple (six) Tesla vehicles in March of 2025 which made local and national headlines.”

Adams was told that he had the right to appeal the suspension, but it does not appear he has done so.

The letter was signed by Heidi Hamilton, Disability Services director.

Adams has never been charged with a crime in connect with the vandalism.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty's office announced last year that prosecutors would opt for "diversion" instead, which officials said was typical in similar cases.

Daniel Borgertpoepping, spokesperson for Moriarty's office, said, "We offered diversion, as we often do with property damage cases when the person has no record. Mr. Adams will have to complete the requirements of the program. He will also have to pay every penny in restitution to the victims. If he does not meet those requirements, we will proceed through the criminal legal system process."

Critics noted the minimal consequences Adams is facing for his actions.

Nick Sortor wrote on X, “THAT’S IT. He’s not even being PROSECUTED. Minnesota is a FAILED STATE!”

