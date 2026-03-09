Smug CNN journalist HUMILIATED after gotcha question backfired

A tense exchange between press secretary Karoline Leavitt and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins unfolded at a recent White House press briefing — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales couldn’t be more impressed with the way Leavitt handled it.



“You have CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who started out at the Daily Caller, was hired by Tucker Carlson. She was writing for conservative media, and somewhere along the way, her brain melted,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales explains.

“So clearly, it is her life’s mission now to just make Donald Trump look bad,” she says.

“Is it the position of this administration that the press should not prominently cover the deaths of U.S. service members?” Collins asked White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at a recent press conference.

“No,” Leavitt answered. “It’s the position of this administration that the press in this room and the press across the country should accurately report on the success of Operation Epic Fury.”

“So we can all be very grateful that we have an administration and that we have men and women in our armed forces who are willing to sacrifice their own lives for the rest of us in this room and for every American across the country and for every troop that is based in the Middle East,” she added.

Collins then interjected that Pete Hegseth “was complaining that it was front-page news about these six service members who were killed.”

“That’s not what the secretary said, Kaitlin, and that’s not what the secretary meant. And you know it — you know you’re being disingenuous. We’ve never had a secretary of defense who cares more,” Leavitt responded.

Collins again interjected, reading Hegseth’s comment, which included that "the press only wants to make the president look bad.”

“The press does only want to make the president look bad. That’s a fact,” Leavitt said.

“We expect you to cover that as you should, Kaitlan. But you and your network know that you take every single thing this administration says and tries to use it to make the president look bad,” she added.

Collins continued to argue, but she was no match for Leavitt, who pointed out that “CNN’s overwhelming coverage” of President Donald Trump is “negative” and that the American people would agree with that.

“There’s no disputing that,” Gonzales comments. “The American people don’t want to hear from CNN, because we all know this is, of course, the agenda. This is the playbook. It’s the only playbook that they have.”

