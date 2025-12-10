Dozens of teenagers loot 7-Eleven in brazen flash-mob robbery — and post video on social media

Police are trying to identify dozens of teenagers who looted a 7-Eleven convenience store in downtown Los Angeles in broad daylight.

The clerk of the store hit the panic alarm Saturday to alert police after someone walked into the store and pointed a gun at him. That's when a mob of teens started stealing items from the business on Beverly Boulevard.

'They feel like they can get away with anything — and from the looks of it, they can.'

Video posted on social media showed the laughing teens happily ransacking the store.

One of the teens can be heard boasting on the video: "Bro, it's worth it because it ain't got my face on it."

The teen flash mobs have targeted several convenience stores in California in numerous incidents in recent years, and they often post videos of their crimes on social media.

"Nobody respects anything or anyone," said Erik Albizures, a resident of L.A., to KTTV-TV. "They feel like they can get away with anything — and from the looks of it, they can."

KTTV reported that no one had been arrested yet, despite numerous surveillance cameras capturing video at the intersection.

"How do we get this to stop? I don't even know," said Aaliyah Robinson, another resident. "Kids don't listen in general, but maybe if parents start teaching their kids to be more respectful."

At least one resident actually tried to say economic pressures forced the teens into looting.

"They probably don't have the money for food," Malcolm McBride said. "If you go up that block, there are so many homeless people. It's a systemic issue, and I don't think California is doing a good job at that. I'd start there."

