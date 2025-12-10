‘He’s a guy who likes to get butt-kissed’: Whoopi Goldberg spirals over Trump yet again

The women of “The View” appear to be “grasping at straws” when it comes to their hatred of Donald Trump — and their latest rant about the president has only made that crystal clear.

“His personal stuff, I could care less,” Goldberg began, before asking, “I want to know, what are you doing for us?”

“The president for everybody, but you haven’t been the president for anybody. You’ve been the president just for you,” she added.

“Well, the crypto guys, the people in prison he’s pardoned,” co-host Ana Navarro chimed in.

“But even the people he’s pardoning, he’s not connected to them. He said he was our president. He’s not our president,” Goldberg interjected.

“He’s a guy who likes to get butt-kissed. That’s what he is,” she added, to applause from the audience.

BlazeTV host Pat Gray, co-host Jeff Fisher, and executive producer Keith Malinak aren’t shocked by anything the women on “The View” say anymore.

“‘The people he’s pardoning, they’re not connected to him. What is he doing for us’ — he just pardoned that Democrat lawmaker, and then that guy turned around and said, ‘Yeah, I’m running,’” Malinak says.

“‘Yeah, thanks for pardoning me,’” Fisher mocks. “‘And you know what? I’m going to run for office as a Democrat.’”

“They can’t find a way to position that in a negative way. He just pardoned a Democrat, and so they’re grasping at any straw they possibly can to make it a negative,” Gray adds.

