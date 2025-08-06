Democrat state senator remains committed to alerting illegal aliens of ICE raids in her state

Arizona state Sen. Analise Ortiz (D) has been using her social media platforms to alert illegal aliens of federal immigration enforcement operations in the state, and she remains committed to continuing the practice.

On X, Libs of TikTok posted a screenshot from Ortiz's Instagram story, where she shared the date, time, and address of suspected activity from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In response to LOTT's call for the federal government to charge her, Ortiz replied, "Yep. When ICE is around, I will alert my community to stay out of the area, and I’m not f**king scared of you nor Trump’s masked goons."

'It appears she may be in violation of federal law.'

Arizona state Sen. Jake Hoffman (R) said he would be filing an ethics complaint against Ortiz for putting law enforcement in danger.

"Bring it on, Jake. ICE alerts keep people away from the area since these lawless thugs are gleefully disappearing people, including U.S. citizens and lawful residents. You try to spin a false narrative, but the people know the real threat to our safety is Trump," Ortiz said.

Ortiz would go on to compare her alerts to the alerts the Waze app sends to users of police cars on their route.

"I spoke with the U.S. attorney for the district of Arizona and referred this matter to his office to investigate, as it appears she may be in violation of federal law. Arizona Senate Republicans stand firmly in support of ICE and the important work they do to uphold our nation's immigration laws and protect our communities," Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen (R) said in a statement. "Senator Ortiz is fortunate the legislature is not currently in session, as her remarks would no doubt face significant scrutiny from her colleagues."

The Arizona attorney general, Democrat Kris Mayes, then accused Petersen of threatening Ortiz for exercising her freedom of speech.

Assaults on federal agents in departments like ICE are up over 800% as members of the public and illegal aliens have increased their resistance to apprehensions.

