63% view Democrats negatively: 30-year record low

Unsurprisingly, the Democrat Party hasn’t been this unpopular in over 30 years.

A poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that Americans aren’t too happy with Democrats, with 63% of voters holding negative views of Democrats.

And within the Democrat Party, 35% attributed negative traits to their fellow party members, like “weak,” “ineffective,” and “generally bad.”

“Only 23% have positive attributes. Now, you might say everyone hates their own party, yeah, but not really the case as much with the Republicans. Republicans have positive attributes at 41% and negative at 19%. What they say about their party are ‘generally good,’ ‘conservative,’ ‘pro-America,’ ‘common sense,’” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere explains on “Stu Does America.”

“There are some negatives as well. ‘Generally bad’ and ‘greedy’ have come up in the text, but there’s not that much. Basically, Democrats don’t really like their party right now,” he continues, asking, “Why is that?”

Burguiere then pulls up a graph from Gallup, which shows Democrat voters becoming far more liberal in the past decade.

“They’ve gone from about 48% very liberal to 55%. Moderates stayed about the same, but very conservative or conservative Democrats have dropped from the mid-teens down to below 10%, to 9% of voters,” he explains.

The issues that they've chosen as very important have increasingly been issues like immigration and Palestinian statehood, which Stu believes is telling.

“So things are really bad. Democrats are terrible,” he says.

“That’s true, that’s true, and it’s important to understand that, because it provides a real opportunity for Republicans to do real good.”

