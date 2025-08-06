63% view Democrats negatively: 30-year record low

© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
A recent poll revealed that the political party has hit rock bottom in American support.
Unsurprisingly, the Democrat Party hasn’t been this unpopular in over 30 years.
A poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that Americans aren’t too happy with Democrats, with 63% of voters holding negative views of Democrats.
And within the Democrat Party, 35% attributed negative traits to their fellow party members, like “weak,” “ineffective,” and “generally bad.”
“Only 23% have positive attributes. Now, you might say everyone hates their own party, yeah, but not really the case as much with the Republicans. Republicans have positive attributes at 41% and negative at 19%. What they say about their party are ‘generally good,’ ‘conservative,’ ‘pro-America,’ ‘common sense,’” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere explains on “Stu Does America.”
“There are some negatives as well. ‘Generally bad’ and ‘greedy’ have come up in the text, but there’s not that much. Basically, Democrats don’t really like their party right now,” he continues, asking, “Why is that?”
Burguiere then pulls up a graph from Gallup, which shows Democrat voters becoming far more liberal in the past decade.
“They’ve gone from about 48% very liberal to 55%. Moderates stayed about the same, but very conservative or conservative Democrats have dropped from the mid-teens down to below 10%, to 9% of voters,” he explains.
The issues that they've chosen as very important have increasingly been issues like immigration and Palestinian statehood, which Stu believes is telling.
“So things are really bad. Democrats are terrible,” he says.
“That’s true, that’s true, and it’s important to understand that, because it provides a real opportunity for Republicans to do real good.”
Want more from Stu?
To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
Related Content
© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.