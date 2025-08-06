SCANDAL: Major university caught in new DEI cover-up

While President Donald Trump has been cracking down on the implementation of DEI at publicly funded universities since he got into office, not all schools are listening — and the Oversight Project is sniffing them out.

“We sent a FOIA request to UNC Chapel Hill, which is a public university, and we did the unthinkable. We asked for the syllabus of a number of professors, focusing basically on whether or not they were still teaching DEI and other garbage like that in defiance of President Trump’s executive order,” Kyle Brosnan tells BlazeTV hosts Jill Savage and Matthew Peterson on “Blaze News: The Mandate.”

After one professor responded by throwing “what can only be described as a hissy fit” on LinkedIn, the Oversight Project was able to get its hands on the syllabi.

“And guess what? It’s full of DEI garbage. You know, it contains classes and lectures on why diversity programs fail and about white guilt and things like that,” Brosnan explains.

“I’ve taught at universities,” Peterson chimes in. “The syllabus is not a top-secret document, you know? This is something that, in fact, you want to share to the world. ... So, how do they even make this argument? Like, what’s the argument here?”

The professor and “his buddies on the left” claim it’s “intellectual property.”

“If you even think about it for a second, that’s crazy. I mean, particularly at these public universities, they’re funded by taxpayers,” Brosnan says.

“You’re right, though, Matt,” he continues. “You as a professor are trusted to endow your knowledge upon your students and show off your research that you do. You should be shouting that from the rooftops. You should be wanting students to see your syllabus.”

“But the fact that they’re putting barriers up and actually pretending to be the victim of a transparency organization is just crazy,” he adds.

