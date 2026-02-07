Bill Clinton accuses GOP of setting up 'kangaroo court' over Epstein testimony — and demands public hearing

Former President Bill Clinton excoriated Republicans' demands to have him and Hillary Clinton testify about Jeffrey Epstein and called for a public hearing instead.

Clinton wrote in an angry screed on social media Wednesday that Republican Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky asked them to appear at a closed-door hearing.

'Who benefits from this arrangement? It's not Epstein's victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth.'

"I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee," Clinton wrote.

The Clintons agreed to testify after Congress found them both in contempt for refusing to produce documents related to the billionaire pedophile.

"Now, Chairman Comer says he wants cameras, but only behind closed doors. Who benefits from this arrangement? It's not Epstein's victims, who deserve justice. Not the public, who deserve the truth. It serves only partisan interests. This is not fact-finding, it's pure politics," he added.

"I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared," Clinton concluded. "If they want answers, let's stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about."

Hillary Clinton made a similar statement on Thursday.

"For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath. They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction," she wrote.

"You love to talk about transparency. There's nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there," she added.

While the feud between the Clintons and Republicans escalated, millions of pages from the Epstein files were released by the government at the end of January, including thousands of images and video recordings.

