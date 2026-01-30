'Completely false': Bill Gates fires back after Russian prostitute-STD accusation released in Epstein files

The millions of pages from the Epstein files released on Friday include a salacious accusation against billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

An email released by the DOJ includes claims that Gates begged Epstein to provide him with antibiotics to secretly dose his wife to conceal STDs he had contracted from "Russian girls."

'From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilictating his illicit trysts, with married women.'

"During the past few weeks I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill," reads the email in Epstein's account from July 2013.

It appears to be sent from and to Epstein's own account as a way of documenting the claims and is reportedly written on behalf of Boris Nikolic, a science adviser to Gates.

"In my role as his right hand I had been asked on mulitple occasion[s] and in hindsight, wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate," the email continues, "to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal. ... From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilictating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide Adderall [for] bridge [tournaments]."

In another draft email, Epstein writes as Nikolic accusing Gates of coordinating a "cover up [sic] so that you can maintain the reputation that you have worked so hard to achieve."

The email went on to say, "[You] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std [sic], your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis."

The Gates Foundation denied the accusations in an email statement to Blaze News.

"These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false. The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame," said a spokesperson for Bill Gates.

Melinda Gates later divorced Bill Gates and admitted in 2022 that his relationship with Epstein was one of the reasons for the split.

"He was abhorrent, evil personified," she said of Epstein after meeting him once. "I had nightmares about it afterwards. That's why my heart breaks for these young women. That's how I felt, and I am an older woman. He was awful."

Gates has previously said that his friendship with Epstein was a "huge mistake."

Melinda Gates went on to suggest that her billionaire ex-husband cheated on her numerous times during their 27-year marriage.

Blaze News reached out to Nikolic for comment.

The Justice Dept. released more than 3.5 million pages from the Epstein files Friday, including 180,000 images and 2,000 videos.

