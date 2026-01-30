Trump's Justice Dept. releases millions of pages from Jeffrey Epstein files

The Department of Justice announced the release of millions of new pages from the Jeffrey Epstein files on Friday.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the 3 million files were released on a website available to the public and included 180,000 images and 2,000 videos.

"Today’s release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people," Blanche said at a media briefing.

Blanche, who previously worked as a personal attorney to President Donald Trump, denied claims that the administration had protected the president.

"We did not protect President Trump. We didn’t protect or not protect anybody," he said.

He said the DOJ review of the Epstein files was complete. More than 125,000 pages of the investigation had already been released before Friday.

He also said that the White House had no involvement in the review of the latest documents.

"They had no oversight over this review," he added. "They did not tell this department how to do our review, what to look for, what to redact, what to not redact."

Republicans have threatened to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress after they refused a subpoena asking for documents related to the Epstein investigation.

"We are confident that any reasonable person in or out of Congress will see, based on everything we release, that what you are doing is trying to punish those who you see as your enemies and to protect those you think are your friends," the Clintons said in a letter to Congress.

This is a developing story.

