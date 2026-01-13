Bill and Hillary Clinton refuse to testify in Epstein probe — Republicans threaten contempt of Congress

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky threatened to push contempt of Congress charges against Bill and Hillary Clinton over their refusal to testify in the congressional Epstein probe.

The Clintons were subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee, which is chaired by Comer, but they refused to appear on the basis that the orders were "invalid and legally unenforceable," according to a letter obtained by the New York Times.

'No one's accusing Bill Clinton of anything, any wrongdoing. We just have questions.'

"Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences," reads the eight-page letter from the Clintons to the committee. "For us, now is that time."

Comer has repeatedly threatened to hold them in contempt if they don't appear for the closed-door hearing.

"Jeffrey Epstein visited the White House 17 times while Bill Clinton was president," Comer said to reporters Tuesday. "No one's accusing Bill Clinton of anything, any wrongdoing. We just have questions."

He also responded on social media with a post that included photos of the former president from the Epstein files.

"You're right, President Clinton. This is about right and wrong," Comer replied. "Epstein's survivors deserve justice and answers. Refusing to comply with a bipartisan, duly authorized congressional subpoena in our Epstein investigation is unacceptable. No one is above the law."

The Clintons accused Comer of trying to embarrass them and said they would argue their case to members of Congress.

"We are confident that any reasonable person in or out of Congress will see, based on everything we release, that what you are doing is trying to punish those who you see as your enemies and to protect those you think are your friends," they wrote in their letter.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) also called for contempt charges against the Clintons.

RELATED: 'We need no such protection': Clinton accuses Trump of selectively releasing Epstein files — and calls for complete release

They also argued that the subpoenas were "unwarranted because they do not seek pertinent information" and amount to "an unprecedented infringement on the separation of powers."

If Comer follows through on his threat to seek a contempt charge in the committee next week, the committee would vote on the motion, and then it would have to pass a majority of the House. It would then be up to the Justice Department to prosecute, which could result in up to a year in prison and a possible fine of $100,000.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!