Senate bill would give nearly $6 billion to refugee programs despite record-low intake numbers

An appropriations bill could allocate billions in funding to refugee programs after temporary government funding expires.

Congress passed a clean funding extension in November 2025 that expires on January 30, 2026, when new funding allocation could take place.

'These programs provide a variety of benefits and services to refugees, asylees, Cuban and Haitian entrants.'

This possibility has conservatives pointing out issues with legislation like a Senate appropriations bill, first proposed in July, for fiscal year 2026.

The bill, which allocates funding for the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and "related agencies," has garnered significant attention from online researchers regarding its allocation of funds to refugee programs.

"Hey guys, all those insane 'refugee assistance' grants I'm always tweeting? The [GOP] is about to supercharge the funds," wrote Oilfield Rando, an X account with more than 235,000 followers.

Particularly, conservatives online have taken issue with the bill's recommendations for "Refugee and Entrant Assistance," for which the committee recommends $5.691 billion.

"These programs provide a variety of benefits and services to refugees, asylees, Cuban and Haitian entrants, immigrants arriving on Special Immigrant Visas [SIV], trafficking victims, and torture victims," the bill reads.

A whopping $564 million of those funds is recommended for "Transitional and Medical Services," while providing grants to states and "nonprofit organizations to provide cash and medical assistance to arriving refugees, as well as foster care services to unaccompanied minors."

More than $300 million is recommended for "Refugee Support Services."

The Senate committee argued in the document that HHS needs to ensure funding for resettlement agencies so that they can maintain their infrastructure and capacity at a level to continue to serve "new refugees, previously arrived refugees," and others who are eligible for "integration services."

According to the Baker Institute, the Trump administration set the refugee cap at 7,500 for fiscal year 2026, the lowest in U.S. history. This is reportedly a 94% reduction from the 125,000 cap that the Biden administration set for FY 2025.

President Trump famously admitted 59 South African refugees into the United States in May; however, there have been no other major intakes by the administration over the course of 2025.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations is majority Republican, with 15 Republicans and 14 Democrats.

