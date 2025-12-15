'Rents will come down' — but not in sanctuary cities: Loan agent chronicles homes apparently abandoned by illegal aliens

A Texas real estate loan agent says houses are being abandoned by illegal immigrants.

Deportations combined with updated Federal Housing Administration policies mean fewer foreign residents, both legal and illegal, are qualifying for federal loans.

'That's what corporations love — they love the fact there is so many more people, whether they're legal or not.'

An announcement in late March from the Trump administration shifted FHA policy to stop allowing non-permanent residents access to FHA loans, which are loans guaranteed by the federal government and backed by the taxpayer. According to Congress, an FHA loan requires a down payment of only 3.5% for most borrowers.

DACA recipients, H-1B holders, asylum seekers, and refugees without green cards are some of the categories no longer permitted to use FHA loans. The Trump administration said it also prevented illegal immigrants from accessing loans that they acquired under President Biden.

"Today, HUD terminated Biden's taxpayer-backed FHA mortgages for illegal aliens," Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner wrote on X in March. "American taxpayers will no longer subsidize open borders by offering home loans to those who enter our nation illegally."

The policy shift left only U.S. citizens, green card holders, and select others eligible for the federal loans. Months later, a loan agent says the changes have resulted in houses being hastily abandoned.

RELATED: Americans priced out while foreigners pour in: Trump admin report slams Biden for spike in rental costs

"This week, I started doing foreclosures on undocumented properties," a content creator named Antts Inc said in a recent viral video.

"Properties that the people had to leave in a hurry. I just left one. Pizza boxes open. Pizza was still there. All the food was still in the pantry. They grabbed whatever valuables they could, left everything else behind. These are foreclosures. So these are homes that were bought using FHA, guaranteed by the government for undocumented people," he explained.

The loan agent said the properties come for inspection tagged as "possible undocumented immigrant" and typically have abandoned furniture or even items like fish tanks with dead fish.

The creator documents many of the houses he visits on his YouTube channel and predicts rents prices will soon start dropping.

"Rents will come down in some states it's already happening! Don't expect them to come down in sanctuary cities or states like California where they all flock to!" he wrote on X.

In Texas, rent costs are already drastically dropping since the same time in 2024.

RELATED: The rate cliff is real — and Washington created it

According to RentHop, studio rent has dropped by more than 11% since last December, while one-bedroom rental costs have decreased by more than 18.5%. For a two-bedroom unit, the price has gone down by about 17%.

Three- and four-bedroom rentals have stagnated or slightly increased, up by 2.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

"They drove rents up," the Texas resident said about illegal immigrants in another video. "States like California where [illegal aliens] rent one house and there's three families living there and they share the rent. But if you're a single family and you're trying to rent that house now, you gotta pay a ridiculous amount because you are one family competing with three that are living in the other house."

He added, "That's what corporations love — they love the fact there is so many more people, whether they're legal or not."

On RentHop, rent prices in Texas showed a sharp increase under the Biden administration starting in March 2021 and began a sharp decline under the Trump administration in October 2025.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

