Leslie Jones wants every ICE employee to go to prison: 'Y'all know y'all did wrong stuff!'

Comedienne and actress Leslie Jones opined that the proper way to set things right is to send every employee of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to jail.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member made the comments while being interviewed by Nicolle Wallace on "The Best People" podcast.

'I just want a reckoning. I want a reckoning. Y'all know y'all did wrong stuff. You know some of the stuff you did was so wrong.'

Jones said there should be a reckoning after the midterm elections.

"Girl, I'm hoping, this is what I'm hoping, that midterms, people come out and vote like crazy to switch it over, and then the reckoning comes," Jones said to a laughing Wallace.

"That's why I want all, everybody that work for ICE, I want them in jail," she added. "I just want a reckoning. I want a reckoning. Y'all know y'all did wrong stuff. You know some of the stuff you did was so wrong. I need a reckoning. Because that's, to me, that's the only thing that's gonna make it right."

She also called for some accountability for others involved in politics.

"You see somebody that's doing something completely terrible, like some of these influencers, these crazy folks, and we let them go because freedom of speech, of course, but there should be accountability," she added.

"Gravity, like things should fall," Wallace chimed in.

Video of Jones' comments were widely circulated on social media.

Mass deportations have been a large part of President Donald Trump's agenda in order to combat the influx of illegal aliens after four years under the Biden administration. Some of those efforts have been stymied by legal challenges.

Fox News said ICE did not respond to a request for comment about Jones' wishes.

