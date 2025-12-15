Kamala Harris wants to run for president again? Some see signs despite donors and party leaders worrying she cannot win.

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is reportedly taking some steps toward running for president again, even though donors believe she cannot win.

An Axios report said Harris was signaling to possible competitors for the Democratic nomination that she may run again. Axios cited comments made about her and recent appearances she's made to maintain her position atop the party.

'People are done with the status quo, and they're ready to break things to force change.'

Axios reported that many Democratic donors and party leaders are worried Harris will lose if she runs again.

Harris has extended her book tour with more stops in 2026, including some in the important primary state of South Carolina, as well as cities with a large population of black voters.

She also appeared with her husband, Doug Emhoff, at the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Los Angeles, California.

DNC chair Ken Martin reportedly suggested at the meeting that Harris might run again.

On Wednesday, Martin referred to Emhoff as the former second gentleman, then reportedly joked that he might become the future first gentleman.

Harris is also employing new rhetoric that some find to be far different from the communications strategy she used during the campaign.

"Both parties have failed to hold the public's trust," the former vice president said at the DNC meeting. "Government is viewed as fundamentally unable to meet the needs of its people. ... People are done with the status quo, and they're ready to break things to force change."

Polling also showed Harris to be one of the top contenders for the nomination.

A Harris spokesperson said in a statement to Axios that Harris "will approach 2026 with the same commitment that anchored 2025 — listening to the American people, reflecting where leadership has fallen short, and helping shape the path forward beyond this political moment."

In May, a top Harris-Walz campaign advisor blamed the election loss on former President Joe Biden for staying in his doomed re-election campaign far too long.

"It's all Biden. ... He totally f**ked us," David Plouffe said.

