Kamala Harris cackles uncontrollably while claiming she defeated Trump's campaign strategy to bait her

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris claims to have outplayed the campaign strategy employed by President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Harris made the comments while a guest on the "Storehouse and Friends" podcast hosted by Tamira Chapman. The podcast was published Sunday, but the clip of her comments went viral on social media.

'I understood the game that was being played. And I made the decision that I wasn't gonna get played!'

"I was aware of my opponent's strategy, and I wasn't about to fall prey or fall into those traps. And part of his strategy and those around him was to try to take me off our game and message," Harris explained.

"And I wasn't about to be distracted by those little, those flames that he was trying to throw to get me away from ... my highest priority, which was talking to people about the economy and their well-being in terms of their financial well-being," she added.

"And that's, I understood the game that was being played," Harris added. "And I made the decision that I wasn't gonna get played!"

Harris cackled at her own joke and prompted the other women to similarly cackle.

"Chess, not checkers!" replied one.

"Three-dimensional chess! I'm telling you!" she added.

On the same show, Harris was asked by a co-host if she faced difficulties as a black woman, and she answered by blaming the Democratic Party.

"Often I feel like black women have this tension between, you know, who they are and the mission that they are trying to accomplish. I want to know if you faced any of that tension when you were on your mission, especially considering that your mission was race agnostic and gender agnostic. You were trying to do the work that the country needed," asked Melissa Butler. "Did you find that you faced tension of that sort?"

"I think the Democratic Party has taken black women for granted," Harris responded. "There are very specific issues that impact black women in America that should be some of the highest priorities."

Harris is on a marketing tour for her campaign memoir titled, "107 Days." The effort has been ruthlessly mocked and ridiculed by many on social media since she announced it in July.

Video of the entire show with Harris can be viewed on the show's YouTube channel.

