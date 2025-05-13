'He totally f***ed us': Top Harris adviser blames Biden for devastating election loss

A top adviser of the Harris-Walz presidential campaign has come out to blame former President Joe Biden for the Democrats' devastating election loss.

Democrats have formed a circular firing line to blame each other for the 2024 election losses, but adviser David Plouffe puts the blame squarely on Biden's decision to stay in the campaign for far too long.

Biden's brief re-election campaign was a 'f***ing nightmare' for the election chances of Kamala Harris.

The revelation is included in a new book written by Jake Tapper of CNN and Alex Thompson of Axios entitled, “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again."

"It’s all Biden. ... He totally f***ed us,” Plouffe is quoted as saying in the book.

He went on to say that Biden's brief re-election campaign was a "f***ing nightmare" for the election chances of Kamala Harris.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Plouffe also said that he took phone calls from donors who were concerned about Biden's mental decline. He said that he was reassured by the Democratic Party as well as officials at the White House that Biden was in good enough health to win a second term.

Another revelation in the book was that Biden's aides considered obtaining a wheelchair for Biden since his physical health had deteriorated so quickly. They reportedly decided against it because it would have hurt his re-election campaign.

Politico said that a spokesperson for Biden did not respond for a request for comment.

While many blame Biden for his decision to stay in the election, others like Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania blamed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for backing Biden's decision to bow out.

"She embraced this 'she’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer.' And now she’s blaming Biden," said Fetterman in November. "Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted."

The book is scheduled to be released on May 20.

