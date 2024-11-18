John Fetterman blames Nancy Pelosi for devastating Harris loss: 'You got what you wanted'

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania came out squarely against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calilf.) over the devastating losses for Democrats in the 2024 election.

Fetterman made the comments in an interview with Politico after he was asked whether President Joe Biden should have dropped out of the race after his disastrous debate with President-elect Donald Trump.

'Scolding harder or clutching the pearls harder, that’s never going to work for Democrats.'

"People like [Nancy] Pelosi, she really tried to — what’s the word I’m looking for? — she embraced this 'she’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer.' And now she’s blaming Biden," said Fetterman.

"Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted," he added, referring to Biden's ouster and the installment of Kamala Harris, "and now you’re still blaming Biden."

Democrats have broken into various warring factions, blaming each other for their failure to retake the House of Representatives, for losing the Senate, and for getting stomped by Trump in the presidential race. Pelosi has claimed that Biden should not immediately have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and suggested that decision led to her ignominious defeat.

"I think it’s really ironic that you have a woman at age 84, and she is still hanging on. Why not give a younger generation an opportunity to occupy that seat?" he added.

He went on to defend Trump supporters from accusations from Harris and other Democrats that they are "fascists" because of their political beliefs.

"I love people that are absolutely going to vote for Trump. They’re not fascists. They’re not those things. I think if you go to the tickle switch, use those kinds of terms, then it’s kind of hard to walk back on those things," he continued.

"That’s kind of a word that really isn’t part of the vernacular for voters. Scolding harder or clutching the pearls harder, that’s never going to work for Democrats," Fetterman concluded.

Other Democratic luminaries who have scolded Pelosi for blaming Biden include Whoopi Goldberg and Ana Navarro of "The View."

"Why, Nancy, why? I find this so unproductive, so nasty, so unnecessary. She wants to make sure people know it wasn’t her," said Navarro. "I think it’s really unseemly."

Here's more from Fetterman:

