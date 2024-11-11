'The View' lashes out at Nancy Pelosi over comments about Biden's part in Harris' loss: 'So nasty!'

The women of "The View" are very upset with former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California after the Democratic leader criticized President Joe Biden for the Democrats' catastrophic election loss.

Pelosi said that Harris might have been more successful as a candidate had Biden dropped out sooner, a common criticism among some Democrats.

'We will never know if the results had been different if there had been an open primary.'

Whoopi Goldberg voiced her agreement when Ana Navarro expressed her disdain for Pelosi's comments.

"Why, Nancy, why? I find this so unproductive, so nasty, so unnecessary. She wants to make sure people know it wasn’t her. She has no blame in this," said Navarro.

"I said Biden should have gotten out earlier. I said there shouldn’t have been a primary. Don’t blame me," she said in Pelosi's voice. "I think it’s really unseemly."

Pelosi had said Harris might have been able to take her case to the public earlier if Biden had not waited so long to drop out of the campaign.

"Look, we will never know if the result would have been different had Biden stepped off earlier," Navarro said. "We will never know if the results would have been different if he had stayed in. We will never know if the results had been different if there had been an open primary."

Navarro went on to call on Biden to pardon his son Hunter Biden because President-elect Donald Trump had announced his intention to pardon some of the Jan. 6 rioters.

Trump won the electoral college contest and looks to be well on his way toward winning the popular vote as well. The U.S. Senate will go to Republicans and the House of Representatives may also be controlled in the next session, barring a miraculous turn-around in voting.

Democrats have been attacking each other and the voters in an attempt to explain how Trump could make historic gains in nearly every part of the country despite their vitriolic attacks. Some have blamed black and Hispanic voters, others blame Vice President Kamala Harris herself while many say racism and sexism are the culprits.

