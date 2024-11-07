Trump takes every battleground state in 2024 election

President-elect Donald Trump secured sweeping victories in every battleground state, including Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.



The election results for Arizona and Nevada were the last ones to be confirmed, with some media outlets, like the New York Times and the Associated Press, still holding off their announcements as of Thursday afternoon.

'This is an extremely clear mandate from the people for significant change!'

However, according to Decision Desk HQ, Trump defeated Harris in Arizona by 5.5 points with 75% of the ballots tallied.

Decision Desk HQ reported that Trump also took Nevada by more than 3.5 points with 95% of the votes counted.

Trump's win in Arizona and Nevada added 17 more electoral votes to his total, pushing him well over the 270 threshold required to secure the presidency. Trump's final count is expected to be 312 electoral votes against Vice President Kamala Harris' 226.

Trump also ran away with the popular vote, securing at least 4.5 million more supporters than his rival.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 3.5 points in Arizona. Despite Maricopa County's gradual shift toward the Democrats, Trump still managed to lead there by 2.9 points. In the previous presidential election, President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Arizona by less than half a point by picking up Maricopa County.

On Monday, Trump won the swing county by three points, with 77% of the ballots tallied. The Democratic stronghold counties, including Coconino, Apache, Pima, and Santa Cruz, went to Harris. Trump won the other 10 Arizona counties.

Both Biden and Clinton clinched Nevada by 2.4 points in the last two presidential races, thanks to their wins in Washoe and Clark Counties. However, on Monday, Trump flipped Washoe County, securing his victory in the state.

On Wednesday, Elon Musk wrote on X, "Arizona just declared for @realDonaldTrump, making it a clean sweep of all swing states! Massive red wave success!"

He noted that Republicans won the presidency, popular vote, Senate majority, House majority, state governor majority, and the state legislature majority.

"The few states that didn't go red are mostly ones without voter ID requirements. Must be a coincidence," Musk continued. "This is an extremely clear mandate from the people for significant change!"

It is still unclear whether the Republicans will hold the House and whether Senate candidate Kari Lake (R) will defeat her opponent, Ruben Gallego (D), in the Arizona race to replace retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I).

Arizona counties ran into several speed bumps throughout the voting process.

The Navajo Nation in Apache County requested that polling centers stay open an additional two hours due to issues with the ballot-on-demand printers. A judge granted its request.

There were also a number of hoax bomb threats made to several polling locations.

Center for American Liberty founder and CEO Harmeet Dhillon told Glenn Beck on Tuesday evening that she expected Maricopa County to take up to two weeks to count all its ballots.

"That's because they're allowed to do that under the law," she explained.

