Ocasio-Cortez calls Trump a fascist and blames sexism for Harris loss: 'This is going to be a very scary time'

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York broke her silence about the election and warned her supporters that a "scary time" was coming.

'The fascist won a lot of working-class support.'

Ocasio-Cortez posted the video on her Instagram account with more than 8.1 million followers to discuss the stunning loss of Vice President Kamala Harris to President-elect Donald Trump.

“This is going to be a very, very, very, challenging difficult time," she said. "This is going to be a very scary time."

She opined that had Harris been a man that perhaps she would have won the election and defended her against critics who blamed the vice president for the loss to Trump.

"I think it's important to also state here that Kamala Harris was given an assignment that no other person in American history was given. To construct a presidential campaign in 90 to 100 days... and have to deliver the country from an enormous fascist threat that had already been campaigning and priming the pump for essentially eight years," said Ocasio-Cortez.

"This race may not have been decided by any individual factor but misogyny is very real in this country," she added. "If Kamala Harris was Tom Harris we may have a different result today, I don't know."

Ocasio-Cortez was re-elected on Tuesday with 69% of the vote.

“I’m not here to sugarcoat what we are about to experience,” she continued. "We find ourselves I believe in a time where there are, let's say peers, in history of mass movements of people that mobilize to protect one another in times of fascism and authoritarianism. And this is the era that we are poised to enter."

She also expressed frustration that Trump had increased his support from the working class in the U.S.

“It’s an enormous setback because the fascist won a lot of working-class support, which has happened in history,” she said.

