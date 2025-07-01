Pete Hegseth EXPOSES mainstream media to their faces

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has had enough of the mainstream media’s lies, and he made that clear in a recent press conference when he called them out for focusing on superficial social justice narratives regarding Operation Midnight Hammer.

“Let’s acknowledge the female pilots that also participated in this mission. The early messages that you sent out only congratulated the boys,” a reporter said to Hegseth at the press conference.

“So when I say something like, ‘Our boys and bombers,’ see, this is the kind of thing the press does, right? Of course, the chairman mentioned a female bomber pilot. That’s fantastic. She’s fantastic. She’s a hero,” Hegseth responded.

“I hope the men and women of our country sign up to do such brave and audacious things,” he continued, noting that “our boys and bombers” is a common phrase.

“I’ll keep saying things like that, whether they’re men or women. Very proud of that female pilot, just like I’m very proud of those male pilots. And I don’t care if it’s a male or a female in that cockpit. And the American people don’t care. But it’s the obsession with race and gender in this department that’s changed priorities. We don’t do that anymore. We don’t play your little games,” he added.

“It’s just so refreshing,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments. “You can have your own opinion on whether or not we should have gone in there and bombed these nuclear sites. You can have that conversation.”

“I appreciate all types of views, but what I’m not willing to entertain is, ‘But why didn’t you give the female pilot credit? Because you said "boys and bombers," and that could be offensive to the female pilot,’” she continues.

“Could you let the female pilot speak for herself? If she has a problem, she’s more than welcome to bring it up, but odds are she already knows that it’s a figure of speech, and she’s not at all offended because she’s not a little b***h,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.