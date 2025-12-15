USA Today reporter crushed with backlash after calling 'Appeal to Heaven' flag 'Christian nationalist'

A USA Today reporter is facing fierce backlash after reporting that a top education official had hung a "Christian nationalist" symbol at his office — but it turned out to be an "Appeal to Heaven" flag.

Zach Schermele posted an image of the flag hung at the office of Murray Bessette, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development. The flag has a long historical tradition in the U.S. going back to the Revolutionary War.

'Can we get a reporter with room temperature IQ or better?'

"A controversial Christian nationalist flag is hanging outside the D.C. office of a top Education Department official, the agency's union and an employee who has observed it firsthand told me," Schermele wrote on social media.

"The flag, which was raised by rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection," he added, "is adorning the office of Murray Bessette, principal deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development."

His bizarre accusation was widely mocked on social media.

"We're not doing this again. We're not letting leftist media ignorance of American history demonize a patriotic flag dating back to the Revolutionary War and the Continental Navy. Proud to have it outside my office!" Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah responded.

"Reminder: this is not a 'Christian nationalist flag.' It was commissioned by George Washington himself, was designed by his personal secretary, and has long served in official & unofficial capacities as a flag of Maine & Massachusetts," Dan McLaughlin of National Review replied.

"Can we get a reporter with room temperature IQ or better?" another detractor said.

"Attacking a revolutionary war flag that celebrates natural rights is a good way to announce you hate America's founding principles," Second Amendment activist Kostas Moros said.

Schermele did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck summarized the historical significance of the flag when Alito was smeared for displaying it.

"That was the symbol of New England since the 16th century. Why? Because New England had big pine trees. Why was that important? Because they could build ships and build them for England or whoever and ship giant masts, which were hard to find because nobody had the giant pine trees that New England had," Beck said.

The image also referred to a peace tradition among Iroquois Indians to ease tensions between warring nations.

"So, it is also the symbol of the tree of peace," he added. "It was also on the coinage produced by the Massachusetts Bay Colony, and it became the symbol of the colonial iron resistance as well as a multi-tribal support for independence now."

