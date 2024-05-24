New York Times’ hit piece on Justice Alito fails; only reveals NYT needs a history lesson

When Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife flew an upside-down American flag over their home, the New York Times was not happy.

Now, the New York Times is upset with the justice again — this time because he flew an "Appeal to Heaven" pine tree flag outside his New Jersey beach home. The Times is claiming this is a popular symbol among January 6 “insurrectionists.”

While the New York Times clearly has no idea what they’re talking about, they’re in luck. Because Glenn Beck does know what he’s talking about, and he’s here to give them a much needed history lesson.

“That was the symbol of New England since the 16th century. Why? Because New England had big pine trees. Why was that important? Because they could build ships and build them for England or whoever and ship giant masts, which were hard to find because nobody had the giant pine trees that New England had,” Glenn explains.

The flag is also symbolic of “the Great Peacemaker,” who was with the Iroquois Indians. The peacemaker had convinced warring nations to bury their weapons under a pine tree.

“So, it is also the symbol of the tree of peace,” Glenn says. “It was also on the coinage produced by the Massachusetts Bay Colony, and it became the symbol of the colonial iron resistance as well as a multi-tribal support for independence now,” he adds.

The phrase “Appeal to Heaven” is also an expression of the right to revolution, which Glenn jokes comes from the “outrageous killer John Locke.”

“Let me just boil this down,” he explains. “This flag is first a sign of the pine tree as trade, okay? It is also a sign of peace among the Indians. It is then added to that ‘the appeal to heaven’ comes from John Locke and what he wrote in 1690. It was a refute of the theory of the divine right of kings.”

Glenn has his own interpretation of the flag, and it’s not a symbol of insurrection.

“I always interpreted that flag as an appeal to heaven for common sense and for help. Please Lord, help us, and it would go right along with an upside-down flag,” he explains, adding, “We’re in distress. Can we please look to God and beg for his mercy and guidance. How unbelievably controversial is that.”

