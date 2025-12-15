'Conflicts of interest': Democrat-led federal agencies allegedly blocked efforts to investigate Clinton Foundation

Federal agencies under Democratic leadership blocked investigation activities into the Clinton Foundation, according to new records obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

In 2015, Governmental Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer published his book “Clinton Cash,” in which he accused Bill and Hillary Clinton of a pay-to-play and bribery scheme involving their foundation’s donors. The accusations prompted the Department of Justice and the FBI to open investigations into the Clinton Foundation; however, those efforts were ultimately shut down.

‘That’s a night-and-day departure from how the Biden Justice Department handled the Arctic Frost investigation against President Trump.’

On Monday, Grassley announced that new “behind-the-scenes” records revealed “how top leadership during the Obama-Biden administration repeatedly interfered to prevent DOJ prosecutors and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents from investigating the Clinton Foundation’s financial dealings.”

Grassley stated that records revealed that FBI leadership “obstructed investigative activities.”

“According to emails obtained by my office, on July 20, 2016 — 111 days before the 2016 election — an agent with the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division (CID) stated that, ‘based on the sensitivities surrounding the Clinton Foundation,’ agents were prohibited from ‘subpoena[ing] additional records related to the Foundation, the Clintons’; ‘conduct[ing] any interviews related to the Foundation or the Clintons’; and ‘shar[ing] any of the Foundation bank account info with any other office.’ Emails also show that the FBI ‘[did] not want to create any impression we were investigating the Clinton Foundation or the Clintons,’” Grassley wrote.

He claimed that the records indicated that in November 2016, the FBI blocked “the Clinton Foundation investigative team from accessing potentially incriminating evidence” on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

When President Donald Trump’s first administration reopened the investigation in 2017, DOJ holdovers from the prior administration allegedly provided the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas with documents that omitted key information about the prior alleged interference from DOJ and FBI officials. When the attorney’s office requested additional information, it did not receive a response.

The court reportedly concluded that “there appear[ed] to be conflicts of interest” within the DOJ’s leadership that undermined the investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

“The mainstream media smeared any investigation into Hillary Clinton as unfounded nonsense, but in reality, line agents and federal prosecutors seeking to follow up on legitimate leads were sidelined by partisan leadership looking to save Clinton’s reputation. That’s a night-and-day departure from how the Biden Justice Department handled the Arctic Frost investigation against President Trump,” Grassley said.

“For too long, our Justice Department has chosen winners and losers instead of enforcing the law without regard to power, party, or privilege. That must never happen again. I thank Attorney General Bondi and Director Patel for turning over these records, so the American people finally know how their Justice Department failed in the Clinton investigations,” he added, referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel.

