Medical exam reveals Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif has testicles, a penis, and XY chromosomes

Medical records appear to reveal that controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is indeed a male with XY chromosomes.

Khelif became the focus of great controversy during the 2024 Paris Olympics, as the boxer easily won a gold medal in the women's 66 kg boxing division.

A new investigative report from France's Le Correspondant claims to have acquired Khelif's medical records, which allegedly contained a joint report from 2023 conducted by both the the Kremlin-Bicêtre hospital in Paris and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine hospital in Algiers.

'People with this condition are genetically male with one X and one Y chromosome.'

According to endocrinological experts Soumaya Fedala and Jacques Young, the boxer is alleged to have a condition called Alpha 5 reductase type 2, a genetic anomaly that causes "metabolic dysfunction in testosterone and dehydroandrosterone."

As defined by government website MedlinePlus, the condition affects sexual development before birth and during puberty.

"People with this condition are genetically male with one X and one Y chromosome," the website reads.

Those affected also develop "increased muscle mass" during puberty but do not develop much facial or body hair.

An alleged screenshot was also included as evidence of the described disorder.



The report continued, stating Khelif was born to "parents who were perhaps co-blood relative[s]" and also "began to become virile during the post-pubescent period" with the appearance of "breast hypotrophy and pubic hair."

A pelvic MRI also reportedly revealed the "absence of a uterus" and the presence of "gonads in inguinal canals," meaning testicles in the abdomen. Additionally, a "blind vagina" and a micro-penis in the form of "clitoral hypertrophy" were identified.

A hormonal analysis also reportedly found testosterone levels similar to those of males.

The report concluded by recommending that Khelif be referred for "surgical correction and hormone therapy" while noting that psychological support would likely be required.

This information supports the findings of both the International Boxing Association and the World Boxing Organization, which had previously claimed that Khelif was born a man.

Spain's Olympic boxing coach also gave credence to the idea in August when he said Khelif was too strong to box other women during a training camp.

None of this stopped Khelif from filing a criminal complaint with French authorities after the Olympics, alleging abuse through online harassment. Elon Musk and author J.K. Rowling were both named in the complaint for comments they made online.

The new details come as the United Nations recently published a detailed study on how many women have lost athletic competitions due to men competing in their categories. As of March 2024, more than 600 female athletes have been pushed off podiums in 29 sporting categories, resulting in the loss of almost 900 medals in 400 categories.

