Over 600 female athletes have lost medals to transgender competitors, shocking UN report reveals

A United Nations report reveals that a staggering number of female athletes have lost medals to transgender competitors.

The report states that as of March 2024, more than 600 female athletes have been pushed off podiums in 29 sporting categories.

'Male athletes have specific attributes considered advantageous in certain sports, such as strength and testosterone levels that are higher than those of the average range for females, even before puberty, thereby resulting in the loss of fair opportunity.'

As such, women have lost almost 900 medals to men who identify as women in over 400 competitions, the report says.

The report, titled "Violence against women and girls in sports," was published by the U.N.'s special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem.

In the document, Alsalem explains that various national federations and governing bodies have allowed males who identify as females to compete in female sports categories.

Alsalem goes on to say that no matter the age at which transgender males compete against females, inherent athletic advantages for trans competitors will persist: "Male athletes have specific attributes considered advantageous in certain sports, such as strength and testosterone levels that are higher than those of the average range for females, even before puberty, thereby resulting in the loss of fair opportunity."

Alsalem also cited the 2024 Paris Olympics, during which "female boxers had to compete against two boxers whose sex as females was seriously contested" and noted that "the International Olympic Committee refused to carry out a sex screening."

Controversial boxers Lin Yu‑ting of Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) and Imane Khelif of Algeria both won gold medals in women's boxing this past summer.

Controversial Algerian boxer Imane Khelif beats Italian boxer Angela Carini by forfeit at the Paris 2024 Olympics Photo by Fabio Bozzani/Anadolu via Getty Images

Both the International Boxing Association and the World Boxing Organization found that Khelif was biologically a man, but the International Olympic Committee decided to allow Khelif to box in the women's category anyway.

Khelif has since filed criminal hate speech complaints in France over alleged abuse during the Olympics.

The U.N. report claimed that reliable sex screening procedures can be provided through a simple cheek swab and that female Olympians were in favor of its use in the past.



"A 1996 survey of female Olympians found that an overwhelming number (82 percent of the 928 surveyed) supported sex tests," the report noted.

Last week a group of female activists and former athletes urged the U.N. to push for limitations on men who wish to compete against women in their events.

Olympic silver medalist Sharron Davies and former West Virginia athlete Lainey Armistead were among those who spoke at the United Nations General Assembly meeting, alongside Alsalem and lawyers such as Kristen Waggoner of the Alliance Defending Freedom.

The group of women called for the international sports community to ensure that women can participate in athletics without being at risk of harm from men.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!