Imane Khelif dares Trump administration to stop him from defending gold medal at 2028 Olympics: 'I am not transgender'

Imane Khelif said President Donald Trump's executive order does not matter in terms or whether or not the boxer will be able to compete in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Khelif has become a controversial figure after beating women in boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics despite multiple groups concluding he is male. The International Boxing Association and the World Boxing Organization determined Khelif to be a man, as did a team of endocrinologists who reportedly revealed a pelvic MRI of Khelif that showed the "absence of a uterus" and the presence of "gonads in inguinal canals," meaning testicles in the abdomen.

During a recent interview, Khelif continued to deny these allegations and added to his months-long campaign of accusing public figures of hate speech.

"I won the gold medal, which was the best response after all the bullying I was subjected to. My response during the Paris Olympics was always in the ring. And responding by winning the gold medal was even better," Khelif said.

"I see myself as a girl, just like any other girl. I was born a girl, raised as a girl, and have lived my entire life as one," the boxer later added.

Imane Khelif attends the Bottega Veneta fashion show in Milan. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Khelif told ITV that his victory in the women's boxing category was the most important triumph at the last Olympics, because it not only came with "ethical" and "athletic" implications, but also was significant for the idea of "sportsmanship," as well.

The Algerian admitted to being shocked when "heads of state, famous figures, and former athletes" spoke about the ordeal, which is likely what led to the boxer filing criminal hate-speech complaints in France, including claims of "aggravated cyber harassment."

Author J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk, and President Trump were all accused by the athlete of being far too mean in their criticisms.

Still, Khelif said critics were speaking "without any reliable or documented information," calling all the sources that accuse the boxer of being male not "trustworthy."

"The IBA is not recognized by the International Olympic Committee, which means this federation lacks credibility and is not trusted within the Olympic Games," Khelif claimed. "At this point, I can say that the IBA is a thing of the past."

'Those who have nothing to hide should have no fear.'

The 25-year-old insisted that President Trump's executive order aimed at preventing men from competing in women's sports would not be an issue at the Olympics in Los Angeles, which will take place during Trump's term.

Bluntly, Khelif said he is not transgender.

"I will give you a straightforward answer: The U.S. president issued a decision related to transgender policies in America. I am not transgender. This does not concern me, and it does not intimidate me. That is my response."

Khelif went on, "As we say in Algeria, those who have nothing to hide should have no fear."

The controversial gold medalist fully intends to compete at the games in Los Angeles, and with reports that the IOC will be asked to ban athletes purporting to be transgender, there could be a very public standoff leading up to the 2028 games.

The IOC typically leaves athlete testing and rules up to governing bodies that pertain to each sport, but after the IBA was dropped by the Olympics before the 2020 games, the IOC decided to govern boxing on its own, which involved no gender testing.

"Of course, I defend with everything I have, this gold medal," Khelif concluded. "I continue my dream, my everything."

